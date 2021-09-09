Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 8,046 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,046 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Arrow Electronics worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,354,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARW opened at $115.03 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.27 and a fifty-two week high of $124.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.32 and its 200 day moving average is $114.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $345,738.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,041.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $1,364,630.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,720.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,764. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

