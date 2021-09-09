Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 671 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,075 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.83.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $2.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $213.03. The stock had a trading volume of 38,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,101. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $231.26. The company has a market capitalization of $138.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.