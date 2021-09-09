Smith Salley & Associates Buys 4,143 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,087,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,106,000 after purchasing an additional 30,399 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $267.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,417. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.69.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.