Smith Salley & Associates Buys New Shares in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,464,000. Smith Salley & Associates owned approximately 0.10% of Chemed as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,892,000 after buying an additional 49,799 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 606,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 389,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,957,000 after purchasing an additional 50,058 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Chemed by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 380,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Chemed by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 71,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHE traded up $4.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $480.59. 205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,601. The company’s 50-day moving average is $471.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.45. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $417.41 and a 1 year high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.85 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total transaction of $388,937.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,294.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total transaction of $1,403,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,688 shares in the company, valued at $60,197,672.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

