Smith Salley & Associates Has $4.22 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Smith Salley & Associates lessened its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,835 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Eaton were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 70.2% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 48.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Eaton by 195.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.83. The company had a trading volume of 9,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,346. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.78 and a 200-day moving average of $148.29. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $96.24 and a one year high of $171.32. The stock has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

