Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 4,969 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.9% of Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $23,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 19.3% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 455,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,521,000 after purchasing an additional 48,916 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 46,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Page Arthur B raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the second quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 21,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.63.

PG traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.24. 113,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,972,288. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.04.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

