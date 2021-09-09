Smith Salley & Associates Sells 996 Shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 194,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in American National Bankshares were worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMNB. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of American National Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American National Bankshares stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.57. The company had a trading volume of 19,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,024. The company has a market capitalization of $354.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.14. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, analysts expect that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.56%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised American National Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

