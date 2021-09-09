So-Young International (SY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, September 10th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

So-Young International stock opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -505.00 and a beta of 0.19. So-Young International has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in So-Young International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,560 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of So-Young International worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 15.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on So-Young International in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

About So-Young International

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

