Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Gap Down to $23.29

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.29, but opened at $22.61. Sohu.com shares last traded at $23.06, with a volume of 945 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on SOHU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $915.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOHU. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.