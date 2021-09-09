SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,174,000 after acquiring an additional 48,607 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 190,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,896,000 after buying an additional 21,805 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,277,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total value of $2,730,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,667 shares of company stock worth $6,688,424 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEDG opened at $274.20 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.32 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.95.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.13.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.