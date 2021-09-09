Sologenic (SOLO) Market Cap Achieves $195.16 Million

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Sologenic has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Sologenic has a total market cap of $195.16 million and approximately $752,960.00 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sologenic coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00002068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00066190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.63 or 0.00134860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.28 or 0.00191346 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,498.52 or 0.07415210 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,262.13 or 1.00173511 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $383.66 or 0.00813176 BTC.

Sologenic’s launch date was November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,994,717 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sologenic’s official website is www.sologenic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

