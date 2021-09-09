Souders Financial Advisors Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 122,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 24,571 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $225.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,698. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $229.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.42.

