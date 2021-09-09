Souders Financial Advisors Acquires Shares of 3,335 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.79.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $203.74. The company had a trading volume of 28,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,566. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $217.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.