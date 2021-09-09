Souders Financial Advisors Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,996 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.90. The company had a trading volume of 19,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,695. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.64 and a 52 week high of $56.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.46.

