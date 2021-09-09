Souders Financial Advisors Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,687,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,493 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 22.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,252,758,000 after buying an additional 3,867,237 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $799,765,000 after buying an additional 969,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $507,942,000 after buying an additional 86,937 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,247,000 after buying an additional 205,090 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.77. 17,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,050. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $88.08 and a one year high of $135.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.74.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 55.25%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $197,551.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,852.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $611,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,566. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on YUM. Citigroup lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

