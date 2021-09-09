South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.04.

SSB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist decreased their price objective on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 price objective on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens cut South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get South State alerts:

NASDAQ SSB opened at $67.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.29 and a 200-day moving average of $80.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.06. South State has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that South State will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. South State’s payout ratio is currently 38.28%.

In other news, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,533. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in South State during the first quarter worth about $1,084,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in South State by 158.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 26,875 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in South State by 5.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,188,000 after buying an additional 16,971 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in South State during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in South State during the first quarter worth approximately $960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.