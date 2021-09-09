Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Now Covered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of SSBK opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. Southern States Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $21.01.

Get Southern States Bancshares alerts:

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Southern States Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern States Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.