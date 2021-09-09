SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $68.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.45 and a 1-year high of $68.59.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.