SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Get SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VLU opened at $148.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.71. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 52-week low of $97.39 and a 52-week high of $150.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.