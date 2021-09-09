SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Position Boosted by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 59,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $132.31 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $103.20 and a 52-week high of $174.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.60.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

