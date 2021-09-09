Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.63.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $93.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.89. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $54.52 and a 52-week high of $97.83.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,194,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,211,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

