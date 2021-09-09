Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Sprague Resources stock opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50. Sprague Resources has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $29.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.92 million, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sprague Resources by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Sprague Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Sprague Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sprague Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sprague Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

