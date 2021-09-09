Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.
Sprague Resources stock opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50. Sprague Resources has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $29.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.92 million, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.94.
About Sprague Resources
Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.
