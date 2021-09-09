Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:FUND)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, September 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1669 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

FUND stock opened at $8.42 on Thursday. Sprott Focus Trust has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $9.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.26.

In related news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George acquired 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.46 per share, for a total transaction of $85,446.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

