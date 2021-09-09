Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $267.85.

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Square from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of Square stock opened at $254.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.44, a PEG ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Square has a 12 month low of $134.26 and a 12 month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Square’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.82, for a total value of $1,397,431.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,326,544.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 685,373 shares of company stock worth $168,172,692. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,906 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Square by 81.7% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,126 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Square by 32.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after buying an additional 1,402,341 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Square by 12.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,920,000 after buying an additional 1,085,690 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 547.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 913,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,430,000 after purchasing an additional 772,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.