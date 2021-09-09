Sridhar Mullapudi Sells 690 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $70,856.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,812.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $106.59 on Thursday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.66 and a 52-week high of $146.94. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.79.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 11,642.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTXS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.63.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

