Starbase Market Cap Reaches $749,814.80 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One Starbase coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a total market cap of $749,814.80 and approximately $563,203.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00062745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.07 or 0.00172942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00015541 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00044581 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase (STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

