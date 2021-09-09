Stelac Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RYU traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.79. The company had a trading volume of 512 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,804. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.98 and a fifty-two week high of $112.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.51 and its 200 day moving average is $105.63.

