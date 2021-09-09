Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,060,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Lisa Laube sold 50,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 294,736 shares in the company, valued at $35,957,792. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,873 shares of company stock valued at $21,236,722. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.53.

FND stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.39 and a 52 week high of $128.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

