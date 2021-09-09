Stelac Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,602 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.3% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $96,012,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $91,273,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $84,976,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 102.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,631,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,889 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5,337.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,259,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,276 shares during the period. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,556,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,801,086. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.56.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.