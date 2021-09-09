Stelac Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,927.72.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $9.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,897.02. 12,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,306. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $959.87 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $94.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -37,935.00 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,703.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,561.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

