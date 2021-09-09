Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 259,766 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,773,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,766 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 3.87% of PRA Group worth $68,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 260.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,454. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.51. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.39. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $45.52.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $285.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. Research analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Laura White sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $162,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $260,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,404.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,415 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.