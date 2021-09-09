Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Cuts Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 808,588 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,457 shares during the period. Manhattan Associates makes up 1.6% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $117,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3,555.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MANH. Truist increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.70. 1,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,444. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.74 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.98 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.30.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

