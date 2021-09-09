Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $53.26 Million Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,923,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558,482 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $53,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1,035.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

EXEL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.83. 24,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 68.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.29. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $27.35.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $385.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $1,048,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 175,000 shares of company stock worth $3,393,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

