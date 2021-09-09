Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,975 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.09% of DocuSign worth $49,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in DocuSign by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 7.2% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,044 shares of company stock valued at $30,519,079. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DOCU stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $281.66. 71,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,866,566. The business has a 50 day moving average of $294.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The company has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a PE ratio of -327.19, a PEG ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 0.84.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

