Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 1,363 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,081 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of SVB Financial Group worth $87,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $2,328,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,067,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,610,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $217,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total transaction of $70,084.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 23,115 shares worth $13,375,065. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIVB. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.34.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $11.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $597.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,353. The company has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $567.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $551.67. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $221.55 and a 52 week high of $608.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 31.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

