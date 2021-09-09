Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 14,725 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 957,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,725 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 2.15% of Pacira BioSciences worth $58,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,834,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,095,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,872,000 after purchasing an additional 131,686 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,103,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 212,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 91,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,419,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $119,879.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,829.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $25,158.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,514 shares of company stock valued at $150,511 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.15.

PCRX stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.19. 3,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,335. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.04 and its 200 day moving average is $63.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.23 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

