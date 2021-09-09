Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.520-$0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $987.77 million-$999.82 million.

STVN stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.80. 423,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,948. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $28.66.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STVN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.