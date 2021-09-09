Stipend Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $348.00 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. Stipend has a market capitalization of $421,943.66 and approximately $348.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for $0.0332 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded 54.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,264.46 or 1.00041809 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00051382 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.13 or 0.00893350 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008468 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $201.27 or 0.00435222 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.22 or 0.00314018 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00068837 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,708,603 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

