Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €90.00 by Warburg Research

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been given a €90.00 ($105.88) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €83.07 ($97.73).

SAX stock opened at €67.55 ($79.47) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €67.52 and its 200-day moving average is €69.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.56. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.61. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a twelve month high of €82.50 ($97.06).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

