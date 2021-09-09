Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,098 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 1.9% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Stryker were worth $15,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.2% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Stryker by 25.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Stryker by 4.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Truist upped their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Northland Securities upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SYK traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $279.75. 16,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,503. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $105.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $196.09 and a 12 month high of $280.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.