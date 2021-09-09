STV Group plc (LON:STVG) Announces GBX 3.70 Dividend

STV Group plc (LON:STVG) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of STVG stock opened at GBX 348 ($4.55) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £162.60 million and a P/E ratio of 19.31. STV Group has a 12 month low of GBX 236 ($3.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 371.07 ($4.85). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 356.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 346.07.
