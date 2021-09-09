STV Group plc (LON:STVG) Announces GBX 3.70 Dividend

STV Group plc (LON:STVG) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of STVG stock opened at GBX 348 ($4.55) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £162.60 million and a P/E ratio of 19.31. STV Group has a 12 month low of GBX 236 ($3.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 371.07 ($4.85). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 356.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 346.07.

About STV Group

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

