Substratum Hits Market Capitalization of $1.52 Million (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One Substratum coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $6,602.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Substratum Profile

SUB is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Coin Trading

