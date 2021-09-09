Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. It offers monocrystalline ingots, polished wafers, annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, silicon-on-insulator wafers, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Asia and Europe. Sumco Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of Sumco stock opened at $42.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.51. Sumco has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $52.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Sumco had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $747.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sumco will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Sumco Company Profile

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

