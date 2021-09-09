Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.14) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.15). The company issued revenue guidance of $60.3-$61.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.11 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.520-$-0.510 EPS.

SUMO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.12. 1,410,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,187. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of -13.32. Sumo Logic has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $46.37.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumo Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.56.

In other Sumo Logic news, CFO Sydney Carey sold 12,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $242,207.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $96,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 319,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,006. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

