Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.52)-($0.51) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.56). The company issued revenue guidance of $236.8-$238.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $234.90 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.520-$-0.510 EPS.

Shares of SUMO stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $20.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,187. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

SUMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.56.

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 100,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $2,186,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $457,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 319,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,006 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.