Sumokoin (SUMO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $66,348.00

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Sumokoin has a market cap of $2.70 million and $66,348.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sumokoin has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Sumokoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0726 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sumokoin

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 43,862,134 coins and its circulating supply is 37,162,134 coins. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

