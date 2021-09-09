Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Receives $66.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.90.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLF. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a C$64.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$50.96 price target (down from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 387,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,957,000 after purchasing an additional 17,012 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,706,000 after buying an additional 208,161 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 831,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,923,000 after purchasing an additional 148,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLF traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.09. 15,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,096. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.4386 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 42.93%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

