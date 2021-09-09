Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SVCBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Danske lowered Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Pareto Securities raised Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

OTCMKTS:SVCBF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.75. 370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average is $17.76. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $19.40.

Svenska Cellulosa AB engages in the business of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, and Other Operations. The Forest segment focuses on forest industry operations. The Wood segment comprises five sawmills in Sweden, wood processing units with planning mills in Sweden, the United Kingdom & France and a distribution and wholesale business.

