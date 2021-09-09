Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $19,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 396.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 414.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $761,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,358. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $455,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,498.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $112.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -77.62 and a beta of 1.59. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.86 and a twelve month high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BYND. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus cut Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.56.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

