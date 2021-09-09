Swiss National Bank Has $16.42 Million Stock Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $16,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 159.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth $85,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Harvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the second quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $73.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -216.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $76.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.83.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XEC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.76.

In other Cimarex Energy news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

